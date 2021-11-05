Banned drink-driver spared jail after crashing into a car on the A6 near Harborough as he tried to flee police

Mabanzila, of Oxford Street, Walsall, was given a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Leicester magistrates’ court yesterday (Thursday).

A banned drink-driver has escaped jail after he crashed into a car on the A6 near Market Harborough as he tried to flee police.

Carlos Mabanzila, 28, crashed into a woman driver’s Volkswagen Beetle in his silver Ford Focus after he refused to stop for officers concerned about his erratic driving on Wednesday morning (November 3).

Mabanzila sped away from the scene of the collision.

But he was quickly tracked down by officers before being arrested at the Point Business Park off Rockingham Road in Market Harborough.

Mabanzila, of Oxford Street, Walsall, was given a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Leicester magistrates’ court yesterday (Thursday).

He admitted driving whilst over the prescribed limit, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving with no insurance.