Banned Desborough driver spared jail after he was caught driving

A Desborough man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after he was caught driving when he was banned and without insurance.

Daniel Bates, 23, of Harrington Road, Desborough, has also been banned from driving for four years.

He appeared before magistrates after he was stopped by police at Braybrooke, near Market Harborough, on July 29, 2021.

Bates denied driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at court – but was convicted of both charges.

He was given a 26-week jail term suspended for 24 months.

Bates was also ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work.