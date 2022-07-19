Arsonists set fire to farmland in the Harborough area

Arsonists are being hunted by police after two farmland fires were started deliberately at the weekend.

The first blaze broke out off Sutton Lane in Dingley between midnight and 1am on Saturday (July 16).

Electrical cabling in a field was torched – and flames quickly spread to the fencing of sheep pens.

An acre of crops and multiple hay bales were destroyed in the second incident in a field on Loddington Road near Harrington.

The blaze was sparked just before 3.30pm in red hot temperatures on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters raced to tackle both attacks after the alarm was raised.