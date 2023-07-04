Arrest made in Harborough district after reports of man carrying a knife
An arrest has been made following reports of a man with a knife in Broughton Astley.
Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police say there were reports on social media of a man believed to be in possession of a knife on Main Street.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested this afternoon (Tuesday) and enquiries into the incident are continuing.