Arrest made in Harborough district after reports of man carrying a knife

There were reports on social media
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST
File pictureFile picture
File picture

An arrest has been made following reports of a man with a knife in Broughton Astley.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police say there were reports on social media of a man believed to be in possession of a knife on Main Street.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested this afternoon (Tuesday) and enquiries into the incident are continuing.