Arrest made following suspected card skimming operation in Market Harborough

Police have arrested a man.

A man has been arrested following reports of two defrauding devices fitted to ATMs in market Harborough.

Bogdan Gasparov from Dagenham was detained on Saturday (February 15) after witnesses came forward regarding the two skimming devices at the town centre cash points.

He appeared at Leicester Magistrates court yesterday (Monday) where he was further remanded in custody to appear at Leicester crown court in April.

Police have warned ATM customers to be vigilant.

A spokesperson said: “We would ask that you are vigilant when taking money out of ATMs and if you see a suspect device, please notify the bank and the police so that it can be forensically recovered. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this type of crime is asked to contact Leicestershire Police on 101.”