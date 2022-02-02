Another stolen van recovered by police in the Harborough district – more than two months after it was taken
It was recovered last night (Tuesday)
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 9:24 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 9:26 am
This van has been found and recovered by police in the Harborough district – more than two months after it was stolen.
The vehicle was located by Lutterworth-based officers last night (Tuesday) after being stolen on November 21.
“Second stolen vehicle recovered in as many weeks,” said police.