Abandoned Skoda dumped in the Harborough district has now been seized by police

It had no tax and no MoT certificate – and could now be heading for the crusher

By Red Williams
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:40 am
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:42 am
This blue Skoda was seized by police yesterday (Sunday) after it was dumped in Harborough district.

This blue Skoda was seized by police yesterday (Sunday) after it was dumped in Harborough district.

The car was taken away after being checked out by Lutterworth-based officers.

The abandoned vehicle had no tax and no MoT certificate – and could now be heading for the crusher, warned police.