Abandoned Skoda dumped in the Harborough district has now been seized by police
It had no tax and no MoT certificate – and could now be heading for the crusher
By Red Williams
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:40 am
Updated
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:42 am
This blue Skoda was seized by police yesterday (Sunday) after it was dumped in Harborough district.
The car was taken away after being checked out by Lutterworth-based officers.
The abandoned vehicle had no tax and no MoT certificate – and could now be heading for the crusher, warned police.