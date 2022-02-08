87-year-old woman targeted by purse thieves while shopping in Harborough

An 87-year-old woman has had her purse stolen as she shopped in Market Harborough.

The pensioner is thought to have been targeted by the opportunist thief as she was in the Oxfam shop on the town’s High Street.

The criminal who stole the purse from her bag is now being hunted by Harborough police.

As well as cash, the victim’s purse carried her cards and treasured pictures of her family, including of her beloved late husband.

The town centre theft happened at about 10.45am last Thursday (February 3).

Police are now appealing to anyone who finds the woman’s black leather purse, which may have been thrown away, to contact them immediately.

And if you have any information about the crime you are being asked to call police on 101 or report it online at Home | Leicestershire Police (leics.police.uk) quoting crime number 22*74172.

Police are also urging people to be extra-careful when they are out shopping in Market Harborough as well as across the district.

Officers are calling on people to fix chains and bells to their purses in a bid to deter thieves and pickpockets.