18-year-old jailed for two years after being found with drugs in Market Harborough

An 18-year-old man from Kent who was found with a quantity of drugs in Market Harborough has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty.

Anfernee Duke, of Corporation Road, Gillingham, Kent, appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Monday November 5, 2018 and pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.



Yesterday, Thursday February 14, he was sentenced to two years in prison for the offences.



On Monday October 1 last year officers carried out an operation at a premises in Abbey Lane, Market Harborough, and found Duke in a room with a quantity of what was believed to be Class A drugs, cash and two mobile ‘phones.



The drugs were later tested and confirmed as heroin and crack cocaine.



Detective Constable Chris Fox was the investigating officer. He said: “When we arrested Duke he was found with a number of wraps of drugs which were heading for the streets of Market Harborough. This was a significant result in the supply of drugs in this area.



“Drugs misuse is a serious crime and one that not only affects the local community but also can lead to the breakdown of families and friendships.



“We are pleased that Duke has admitted his involvement in the supply of these illegal substances. We hope this result reassures the local community that we do take their concerns extremely seriously and will leave no stone unturned to identify those responsible for such offences.”



Last month the force took part in a national crackdown on the growing problem of drug dealing known as ‘county lines’.



County lines is a term used to describe the supply of illegal drugs, typically from a larger urban centre to smaller towns or rural areas, through the manipulation and exploitation of vulnerable people.



The National Crime Agency (NCA) and National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) have responded to this emerging threat by creating a National County Lines Co-ordination Centre to develop the national intelligence picture of the crime type. The centre is also working the prioritise activity against the most serious offenders and engaging with partners to tackle the wider issues.



County lines activity is clearly organised crime that the force will continue to work in partnership to deal locally and inform the national picture around this crime.