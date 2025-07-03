15 drivers spotted breaking the law during Harborough Police's latest vehicle stop

Harborough Police spotted 15 drivers breaking the law in just a few hours during their latest vehicle stop exercise.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of those were not wearing seat belt or were using a mobile phone while driving.

The stops on Tuesday (July 1) were part of their ongoing push to highlight the Fatal Four campaign - the four behaviors that are major contributors to road traffic accidents. These are: speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, not wearing a seatbelt, and using a mobile phone while driving.

Of the 15 drivers that were stopped:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stops are part of their ongoing push to highlight the Fatal Four campaign. (Photos: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police).

7 were not wearing a seat belt

5 were driving while using a mobile phone

1 had an illegal number plate

1 had no insurance

1 has no tax.

"More of these operations will be being carried out across the county over the coming months," said Harborough Police.

Across the county, Leicestershire Police made 98 arrests during their recent June drink drug drive campaign.

This included 63 drink, 27 drug and eight drivers who failed to provide. Thirty of those arrested were following a roadside collision, 19 of those detained were between 7am and 4pm and 18 were drivers aged 24 or under.

While 37 of those arrested were in Leicester, the remainder were across the rural towns and villages with 12 each in both the Charnwood borough and the Blaby district, including one driver who was stopped before 5pm following a collision at over five times the legal limit.

If you see someone who appears to be a drink or drug driver, make a note of the registration plate and the direction of travel and call your local police on 101.