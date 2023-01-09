Crash in Market Harborough results in road closures
Emergency services are at the scene.
Emergency services are dealing with a crash on Farndon Road in Market Harborough.
Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and an Air Ambulance were called to the scene near Western Avenue at 2.45pm this afternoon (Monday).
No further details about the incident have yet been released.
Farndon Road is closed in both directions between Welland Park Road and Western Avenue.
More updates as we get them.