Shoplifter who targeted Co-op stores in the north of the Harborough district has been convicted

A shoplifter who targeted stores in the north of the Harborough district has been convicted.

In the early hours of Wednesday, October 8, officers from East Leicester arrested Daniel Berry who was wanted for several thefts from Co-ops in Scraptoft and Thurnby. He was charged with five thefts and appeared in court, where he was sentenced to a suspended sentence and a rehabilitation order. He was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order for two years which bans him from the Scraptoft and Thurnby Co-op stores.

Harborough Police praised the teamwork between the two forces, adding: "We would like to thank the staff at the stores for all their support and hope the Criminal Behaviour Order will protect the stores going forward. We will continue to carry out patrols in the area to deter further offending.

"We want to encourage any stores experiencing shop theft to report it to us so we can tackle those causing the most harm to our community."