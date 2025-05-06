Man jailed after being caught red-handed tampering with cash machines in Harborough

Bogdan Gasparov has been sentenced to 22 months in prison.

A man has been jailed after he was caught red-handed tampering with cash machines in Market Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bogdan Gasparov was arrested by plain clothes officers after reports of someone tampering with ATMs in the town centre.

And last week, he was jailed for 22 months.

Insp Liz Perry said: "This is a fantastic example of local businesses and the public working together - police officers in plain clothes deployed to the location having received information that someone was tampering with the cash point, and caught Gasparov red handed."

"Well done to the officer, investigation team and Sergeant Ilnicki who attended court to support the court case."