Man jailed after being caught red-handed tampering with cash machines in Harborough
A man has been jailed after he was caught red-handed tampering with cash machines in Market Harborough.
Bogdan Gasparov was arrested by plain clothes officers after reports of someone tampering with ATMs in the town centre.
And last week, he was jailed for 22 months.
Insp Liz Perry said: "This is a fantastic example of local businesses and the public working together - police officers in plain clothes deployed to the location having received information that someone was tampering with the cash point, and caught Gasparov red handed."