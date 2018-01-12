Couple from near Harborough set to appear on BBC wedding game show this Saturday

A Harborough area couple are hoping to get married this Saturday – at 7.25pm on BBC1.

Tom (30) and Christian (27) – plus their families and friends – are taking part in the new BBC game show Wedding Day Winners.

Lorraine Kelly and comedian Rob Beckett oversee the contest, as rival families compete in wacky games for a series of wedding-related prizes and the chance to get married live on prime time TV.

“We were always going to do something different for our wedding” said Tom, a senior estimator at an Aluminium Glazing Specialist.

“And we are so happy we got the opportunity to share such an amazing, interesting day packed full of fun for all our friends and family” added Christian, the manager of a mental health and vulnerable adults support service..

Tom, who is also a keen showjumper, popped the question to Chris at a family barbecue.

“We met online but went on holiday to Bexhill for our first date” the couple said.

“We are actually from a little village – Market Harborough is our nearest town.”

Christian said: “Being on the show was a once in a lifetime experience; nonstop fun from the moment we entered our names.

“We learnt that we all very competitive” said Tom. “Our friends and family pulled out all the stops for one secret challenge.

“They must have worked their butts off so I’m incredibly proud of all involved.”

“Even since the programme finished, we all managed to keep the fun camaraderie Wedding Day Winners is promoting” said Tom.

“We are still in contact with Richard and Kelly, the other wedding parties bride and groom” explained Christian.

“They are an amazing couple with a truly lovely family and friendship group.”

But do the Harborough couple get to be Tom and Christian Pentlow-Darling live on TV? You can find out on Saturday...