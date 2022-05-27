Construction worker suffers suspected spinal injuries after fall at building site in a Harborough district village

A construction worker suffered serious suspected spinal injuries after he fell from a height at a building site in a Harborough district village yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The drama happened when the worker fell on to scaffolding at the site on Freer Road, Fleckney, at about 3.30pm.

Firefighters, backed up by a specialist rescue team, dashed to the scene after the alert was sounded.

They carefully lowered the casualty to safety before he was rushed to Leicester Royal Infirmary.

“Upon arrival incident confirmed as male fallen from height on to narrow scaffolding at roof height, male had suspected spinal injuries.

“Fire service formulated rescue plan in conjunction with EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service) and building site staff,” said Leicestershire Fire and Rescue service.