Comment by Harborough churches: We should consider more our purpose, our identity and our goals in life

David Palmer, Pioneer Minister in the Harborough Anglican Team

Viewpoint by Rev David Palmer, Pioneer Minister in the Harborough Anglican Team

As a result of some recent spinal surgery, I have been forced to convalesce for a period of possibly two months before I can return to work and my normal daily routines, in order to aid my complete recovery.

As an activist I am finding this both challenging and, oddly enough, rewarding. For one thing, when I feel able, I can read books that have lain dormant on my bookshelves for many years! The other aspect it is affording me is the opportunity to reflect and pray for not only the people I care for but also about some of the distressing situations and needs in our world.

It is also providing me with the space to step aside from my day-to-day responsibilities and think about what I should willing to let go of and where I should be giving my time and my energies.

Clearly there are some responsibilities that we all must and should do for our families, dependants and ourselves. However, there is a real temptation that once I have recovered to go back to business as usual. But I believe life should not always be like that.

Enforced rest such as mine or other times to draw aside and slow down, are an opportunity to reflect, to develop the habit of prayer, despite all the multiplicity of demands and responsibilities. Socrates the Greek philosopher once said that “an unexamined life is not

worth living”.

It is a tough statement, by which he was saying that rather than purely looking for fun, entertainment and the daily routine of work in our lives we should consider more our purpose, our identity and our goals. Ultimately, I believe, all three find their outcome in and

through God.

Examining his purpose and goals through his life of prayer with God His Father was a regular feature of Jesus’ life. This was despite the many (and there many) pressing needs and demands of people pursuing him. Furthermore, at the same time he was fending off the growing animosity of the ruling authorities.

Getting away from the hordes of people following him was equally important as being with them. It was like creating a bend of a river where the water often slows and the bed becomes clearer, more visible. So perhaps we too should create more bends in our rivers so that we can slow down and discover more clearly our priorities and what God wants to show us.

Fortunately, most people will not have to undergo major spinal surgery to start this journey of examining our lives.