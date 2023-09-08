News you can trust since 1854
Churchill pledges to donate £5 for every visitor to Macmillan Coffee Morning in Market Harborough

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting people in Market Harborough to enjoy coffee, cake and friendly company at its Tebbutt Lodge development to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support this September.
By Ian PayneContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
The event, which is part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, takes place on Friday September 22 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the development on Clarence Street. Visitors will be treated to coffee, delicious cakes and biscuits in the comfy Owners’ Lounge, plus Churchill will donate £5 to Macmillan for every visitor who attends (T&Cs apply, see churchillretirement.co.uk for details).

Churchill’s Regional Marketing Manager Bernadette Hennelly said: “We are delighted to be inviting people to our developments once again to support Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. These events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthwhile cause, but also an opportunity to get the local community together and show people what life with Churchill is all about."

