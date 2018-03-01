Charity thanks Harborough District Council for charter support

Harborough District Council has become the first local authority in the county to sign up to a charter formally backing a charity which helps people with a progressive neurological disease.

The district council adopted the charter supporting the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association at a meeting on February 26.

A representative of the charity, who attended the meeting, thanked the council and said the show of support sends out a “powerful message”.

Council Leader Neil Bannister, who put forward the motion, said he was delighted councillors agreed to strengthen the council’s ties with the charity.

MND is an incurable, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It attacks the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work.

Janet McMillan, chairman of the Leicestershire and Rutland Branch of the MND Association, said: “We are delighted that Harborough District Council has voted to adopt the MND Charter, the first authority in Leicestershire to do so. In recognising the very particular needs of people diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.”