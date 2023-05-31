News you can trust since 1854
Charity concert in Harborough featuring songs from stage and screen to raise funds for NSPCC

Concert will take place on June 17
By Sue BensonContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:22 BST
GBRT Adult Choir Charity ConcertGBRT Adult Choir Charity Concert
GBRT Adult Choir Charity Concert

Great Bowden Recital Trust Adult Choir is set to put on a show for a good cause.

The choir will be joined by a live band raising money for the local NSPCC branch.

The concert will take place on Saturday June 17, 7.30pm at Welland Park Academy and will include songs from the likes of Hamilton, La La Land and Beauty and the Beast. A raffle will also be held.

Managing trustee Sue Benson said: “It is a treat for the choir to have the chance to sing with a live band, and we are excited to have some brilliant musicians accompanying us and some very talented local professional singers.

"The last time we held a concert like this in 2019 we raised £2,000 for the NSPCC and we are hoping to achieve that again this time – it is such an important cause.”

Tickets cost £15 (£10 for under 16s) including a drink.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/gbrt to book.

