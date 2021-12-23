Car careers off road and ploughs into a telegraph pole in the north of Harborough district
The crash happened in thick fog with poor visibility
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 11:37 am
Updated
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 11:40 am
A car has careered off the road and ploughed into a telegraph pole in the north of Harborough district this morning (Thursday).
The driver crashed in to the pole on the slippery B6047 country road at Tilton on the Hill in thick fog with poor visibility.
Lutterworth-based police are dealing with the accident at the moment.
Officers are urging motorists to be extra-careful as they warned that local residents are facing losing communications as the stricken telegraph pole is repaired.