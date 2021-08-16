Car and trailer carrying bullocks jack-knife on the Harborough bypass
Police closed the busy road as the bullocks were transferred to another trailer
Monday, 16th August 2021, 1:09 pm
Five bullocks escaped unhurt when a car and trailer carrying them jack-knifed on the Market Harborough bypass this morning (Monday).
The crash happened on the A6 between the Rockingham Road and McDonald’s roundabouts on the edge of the town just after 9.30am.
Police closed the busy road as the bullocks were transferred to another trailer.
No other vehicles were caught up in the incident and the driver of the car involved wasn’t hurt either, said police.