Campaign: Let's fix Harborough's roads

Anyone who’s been along Springfield Street in Market Harborough, or a hundred rural roads across the district, knows that potholes are an issue that appears to be getting bigger.

The shocking state of many of our roads is something that affects us all. That’s why this newspaper is launching a campaign this week to improve the surfaces of our roads.

Whether you’re a driver, cyclist or pedestrian, potholes are a costly and dangerous menace.

Many people have counted the personal cost of a close encounter with a pothole and felt the frustration of wondering why, when we pay so much in taxes, the roads at the heart of all aspects of our daily lives are in such a bad way.

Let us be clear, we do not blame our local authorities for the dire state of some of our roads and the purpose of this campaign is not to unfairly criticize them.

In recent years they have had their budgets severely pruned and difficult choices have had to be made.

But enough is enough. The road network is core infrastructure for the economy, for residents and for the emergency services. It is vital it is improved.

So this is what we are asking of you today.

Send us a photo or video of a pothole that is causing you concern. You can do that by e-mail, by post, or on our social media pages. At the same time include details of where it is.

Please copy this information to the council. Make sure that when you are taking a photo you do so safely and do not put yourself at risk.

For our part, we will be speaking to the council about any concerns you raise and work with our sister newspapers across England to lobby central government for additional funding.

Improving our roads is essential to making our communities safer and better places in which to live and work.