A busy road at the heart of Market Harborough town centre has been shut to traffic today (Tuesday) after a water leak.

The stretch of Coventry Road leading off the High Street to the turn-off to the Commons car park by the Co-op store was closed early this morning.

Drivers are being diverted as a Severn Trent Water works team backed up by a JCB digger and a smaller digger carries out emergency repairs to the system outside the Baptist Church on Coventry Road.