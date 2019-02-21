New butchers to open in Market Harborough

The former Bates Butchers shop in Market Harborough will once again give customers something to sink their teeth into when butchers The Meat Room opens in the building.

The Meat Room, which describes itself as a traditional butchers with a modern twist, already has sites in Leamington, Warwick and Twickenham.

Elliott Clarke, who currently manages the firm’s Warwick store, will be the manager for the Market Harborough branch.

Mr Clarke, 33, lives in Kibworth and worked for Bates Butchers when he was younger.

He said: “Living so close to the town I am aware of how popular Bates used to be.

“Knowing the town of Harborough and, knowing how the residents shop, I am excited. We’re specially trained butchers and offer something a little bit different.”

He said the firm has been working on refurbishing the shop for two weeks, and every day they have residents telling them how pleased they are that an independent butcher is returning to the building.

“We have people telling us they are so glad that the building isn’t just going to become another estate agents,” he said.

“The shop had fallen into disrepair so we decided to start again.”

He added that the firm feels it is important for the updated shop to complement the character of Church Square while also adding a little of their own character to building.

He said: “Surrounding us you have the fishmonger, the bake house and the cafes – we fit in right with the independents that are in the area.”

Mr Clarke said he feels that independent butchers are experiencing a resurgence in popularity.

He began training when he was in his early 20s – his initial training took three years.

“When I was training it was becoming a dying art, but proper butchery seems to be coming back into fashion now.

“In the past it was hard to make a living as a butcher, it would be minimum wage and you’d have to take other jobs. But that’s changed,” he said.