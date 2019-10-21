Bulldozers bring down the remains of fire-hit pub in Harborough

A Market Harborough pub gutted by a ferocious late-night blaze has been demolished.

The charred remains of the Roebuck in Rockingham Road were knocked down by bulldozers on Saturday (Oct 19).

The scene after the Roebuck pub has been demolished after the fire.

The Marston’s pub is to be built from scratch next year.

The new “bigger and better” version is set to be reopened in September 2020 – a year after it was destroyed.

Andy Kershaw, of Wolverhampton-based Marston’s, said: “We are delighted to move forward with plans for a bigger and better Roebuck.

“We want to do this right and will heavily invest to make sure we build an even better local for Market Harborough to be proud of.”

The scene after the Roebuck pub has been demolished after the fire.

The fire, ignited by an electrical fault, was fought by over 40 firefighters as flames tore through the Roebuck on Friday, September 6.