Breakdown recovery driver dies in collision on the edge of the Harborough district

The driver of a breakdown recovery vehicle has died during a collision on the edge of the Harborough district.

It is the second death on the A47 in the space of a few days.

The latest collision happened at 9.20am this morning (Friday January 20) to a report of a collision close to the village with East Norton.

The collision involved the driver of a breakdown recovery vehicle, who was outside the vehicle at the time, and a black Audi A4 estate.

Sadly, the driver of the breakdown vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi was not injured. A child inside the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road remains closed while emergency services respond at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood from the force’s Serious Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.

“Anyone who have information including any footage captured on their dash cams are also asked to get in touch.”

You can contact on police on 101 quoting incident 131 of 20 January or alternatively online www.leics.police.uk

The fatal crash is the second such incident to happen along the A47 this week after a woman in her 30s was killed following another collision on the road. The crash happened on the A47 Uppingham Road between Houghton on the Hill and Thurnby on Wednesday afternoon (January 18).