Bishop's surprise visit receives warm welcome from delighted parishioners in Desborough
The Bishop of Northampton made a surprise visit to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Desborough.
On Sunday January 22, the Right Reverend David Oakley concelebrated Mass with the Parish Priest for St Edward's, Kettering, Father Gregory Marchwinski.
A spokesperson from the Holy Trinity Catholic Church said: "Temperatures outside may have been well below zero but Bishop David received a very warm welcome from Desborough parishioners, who were delighted that their Bishop had made the journey over from Northampton to introduce himself to them.
"During lockdown, many parishioners had got to know Bishop David virtually through weekly services transmitted from the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate and St Thomas of Canterbury in Northampton but this was their first opportunity to meet him in person at Holy Trinity.
"The Bishop's visit to Desborough was particularly apt as Holy Trinity has recently undergone a major transformation and has also just celebrated its 50th anniversary."