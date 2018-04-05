Behind the scenes at fashion shoot for Harborough luxury clothing label

Anna Butler says “oh wait”, and darts forward with a now half-empty wheel of pins.

The ‘Eliza’ coat is just a little too big for glossy-haired brunette model Georgia. So Anna’s pinning the coat behind her back.

Anna Stewart adjusts the models clothes during the fashion shoot at Rushton Hall.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180304-144938005

“Get some of the lining showing inside” she urges. “It’s got beautiful lining.”

Georgia manages to stand looking perfectly natural in a coat that’s a size too big with a gleam of lining showing as the camera whirs away.

Meanwhile the banter continues, as blonde “English rose” model Markie – who’s actually Czech – laughingly defends a Czech Easter custom involving being lightly whipped with willow twigs.

“It’s a really nice tradition” she insists as everyone else shakes their head disbelievingly.

On location...fashion shoot at Rushton Hall for clothing firm Butler Stewart.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180304-144654005

We’re on location at Rushton Hall, near Desborough, for a fashion shoot involving small local brand Butler Stewart, which is based in Middleton, between Market Harborough and Corby.

The “luxury lifestyle” brand is the brainchild of Anna Butler, 32, using – as her website says – “the finest British fabric to create understated British elegance”.

One of her missions is to reinvent tweed as a timeless classic that young, 21st century people will wear.

It looks simply stunning on the models – both the two women and the men - Karlo and Tom.

In the frame...model Markie.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180304-144715005

Perhaps we should mention prices too, before you put something on a wish list – a beautifully tailored woman’s Butler Stewart coat is £425.

“It’s not been an ideal day for a shoot” admits Anna. “It was raining all morning – although there are lots of great locations inside Rushton Hall – and now it’s too sunny.”

Too sunny? “Yes, the shadows are too dark.”

Nevertheless, we pop outside into a lovely, grassy inner courtyard at the Grade I listed hall, centred on a stone, cherub-and-fish fountain.

Anna Stewart watches the fashion shoot at Rushton Hall.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180304-144744005

The lads pose professionally near a “Staff Only” door, each shot a subtle adjustment from the last – as a peacock shrieks somewhere in the grounds.

“Oh wait” says Anna, darting in to adjust the bottom of Tom’s cranberry moleskin jeans (£79).

Butler Stewart was founded by Anna in 2015, after a background in clothing in Sloane Square, London. “It’s been an amazing three years and a hell of an adventure” she says.

Anna regularly works from 9am to 10pm as the business gets off the ground. She also works weekends.

“It doesn’t matter, because it’s so much fun” she insists. “It’s my work but also my hobby, so it doesn’t feel too much.”

Turnover has increased by around 25 per cent a year though, with clothes sold through the website (www.butlerstewart.co.uk/) and a soon a few independent boutiques.

“People like the clothes because they’re beautiful, classical pieces that can be worn with your everyday wardrobe” Anna says.

But it’s early days for the company. There are still fewer than 3,000 people in the world wearing Butler Stewart clothes.

We’re in Rushton Hall’s library now – the oldest room in the building and another quiet oasis in this luxury hotel – posing by the bookshelves.

Light suddenly floods in through the windows. Too much light. The models faces are bleached. Curtains are drawn. Now it’s too dark.

“Wait” says Anna, “Can we have extra lighting in here?”

n The Rushton Hall photos will be on the Butler Stewart website by the end of April.