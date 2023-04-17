News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
2 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
2 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
3 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Beginners invited to join bridge lessons in Market Harborough

Market Harborough Bridge Club is starting lessons for new players

By Laura KearnsContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST
New members are invited to join bridge clubNew members are invited to join bridge club
New members are invited to join bridge club

Those looking to learn how to play bridge are invited to join The Market Harborough Bridge Club.

The club recently began in-person meetings again after Covid saw its meetings cancelled for more than 19 months.

And now it is hoping new members will join its weekly sessions.

A group spokesman said: “According to studies two of the elements needed to delay the onset of dementia are mental activity like card games, and social activity at least twice a week. Bridge achieves both of these.

Most Popular

"The Market Harborough Bridge Club is a member of the English Bridge Union and plays once a week along with groups playing at other times. Bridge is back up and being played and the numbers of players are gradually increasing, but just as important is we are undertaking lessons for beginners so more will be able to play this wonderful game.”

Sessions will begin in May. Email for more information.

Related topics:Email