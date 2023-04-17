New members are invited to join bridge club

Those looking to learn how to play bridge are invited to join The Market Harborough Bridge Club.

The club recently began in-person meetings again after Covid saw its meetings cancelled for more than 19 months.

And now it is hoping new members will join its weekly sessions.

A group spokesman said: “According to studies two of the elements needed to delay the onset of dementia are mental activity like card games, and social activity at least twice a week. Bridge achieves both of these.

"The Market Harborough Bridge Club is a member of the English Bridge Union and plays once a week along with groups playing at other times. Bridge is back up and being played and the numbers of players are gradually increasing, but just as important is we are undertaking lessons for beginners so more will be able to play this wonderful game.”