Arsonists torch about 400 tonnes of hay bales near Harborough

Arsonists who torched about 400 tonnes of hay bales – worth about £30,000 - near Market Harborough over the weekend are being hunted by police.

The criminals set the huge stack of hay alight in a field near East Carlton on Saturday night – and destroyed the lot.

Fire crews from Desborough and Corby fought the ferocious blaze on Pipewell Lane off the A427 for several hours after the alarm was raised at about 8pm.

Northamptonshire Police said: “Due to its isolated location and officers believe the offender/s would have either driven or walked across fields to get to the bales.

“They would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked suspiciously near to the field on Saturday evening or who may have seen anyone walking across surrounding fields.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The incident number is 21000516017.”

The devastating assault comes after a string of arson attacks on thousands of hay bales at farms in the Welland Valley last autumn.