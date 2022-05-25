Arsonists target old mushroom farm near Harborough – for the second time in eight months

The previous fire back in September 2021.

Arsonists have today targeted an old mushroom farm near Market Harborough – for the second time in eight months.

Two outbuildings at the disused farm on Welham Road, Great Bowden, were gutted after the arsonists struck under cover of darkness just after 4am.

Firefighters from Market Harborough, Wigston, Leicester Central station, Corby and Loughborough raced to tackle the fire after the alarm was raised.

They were backed up by crews using an aerial ladder platform ladder and a water carrier as flames tore through the site.

Firefighters were at the scene damping down the smouldering wreckage for almost 12 hours until 3.30pm this afternoon.

Police are also believed to have attended the incident.