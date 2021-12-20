Arsonists are being hunted after firefighters tackle hay fire near Harborough

Firefighters from Desborough raced to tackle the blazing stacks of hay in a yard off Lubenham Road at East Farndon just before 7pm on Saturday night.

The fire crew quickly put out the flames as they stopped the fire spreading to other hay bales and farm equipment using drag forks.

Police have now launched an investigation after fire officers established that the blaze was started deliberately.