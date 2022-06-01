Appeal by Leicestershire Police after pedestrian was knocked down and killed on the M1

Police are appealing for help from motorists across Leicestershire after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed by a lorry on the M1.

Police are appealing for help from motorists across Leicestershire after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed by a lorry on the M1.

The appeal is being issued today as detectives from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit launch an urgent investigation into the tragedy.

The fatal accident happened at about 6.45pm yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to a stretch of the southbound motorway between junctions 22 and 21a north of Leicester.

Police attended but the casualty, who is in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as officers carried out enquiries at the scene.

No-one has been arrested over the incident.

Police are now calling on anyone who saw the accident or who saw the casualty before he was hit to contact them straight away.

Det Con Kasie Carter said: “While we have spoken to a number of people already, I would ask anyone who saw the collision occur to come forward.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle or anyone who saw the man prior to the collision,” she said.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting reference 22*312707.