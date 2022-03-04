An incredible nine tonnes of aid for Ukrainian refugees has been collected in Harborough in just three days

People across the Market Harborough area have donated an incredible nine tonnes of critical aid for Ukrainian refugees in just three days.

People across the Market Harborough area have donated an incredible nine tonnes of critical aid for Ukrainian refugees in just three days.

They have handed over the crucial support to the Harborough and West Northants Districts Ukraine Appeal as over 1 million people have fled Ukraine following the Russian military invasion.

More than 60 volunteers came forward to help organiser Oliver Le Sueur pack up hundreds of bags and boxes of donations ranging from clothes to nappies and baby food to medical supplies and first aid.

“Two of our team got back late on Thursday night from delivering three tonnes of goods to the extraordinary Nanny Louenna team in Newmarket.

“We loaded up a container with our donations and they have a second container that will go out on one lorry to Poland, via France, on Sunday,” said Oliver, who staged hugely-successful collections in Great Bowden and at Haselbech Church this week.

“We have no capacity to accept any further physical donations at present.

“However, if transportation goes smoothly next week and there is further demand for physical goods we may well arrange another drop-off point for further donations.

“The lorry carrying our aid will go to Wroclaw in Poland where the supplies will be unpacked into a flour factory - and from there be distributed to local refugees.

“If the trip goes smoothly we are looking to send a second load next week - and we already have six tonnes of goods packed up and ready to go.”

Oliver and his wife Georgia have also set up a new fundraising page to support refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

They have already generated almost £3,000 of their £5,000 target.

If you would like to get behind their cause you can donate here:https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harboroughforukraine“These funds will either be used to support transportation of further supplies to Wroclaw or we will donate the money to the Disasters Emergency Committee here:https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal“We cannot thank you enough for such swift and extraordinary action from our local community here in Harborough and west Northamptonshire,” said Oliver, of Great Bowden.