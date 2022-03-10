Ambulance and van collide on the edge of Harborough

An ambulance and van collided on the edge of Market Harborough yesterday (Wednesday).

An ambulance and van collided on the edge of Market Harborough yesterday (Wednesday).

It happened just before 4pm on the B6047 Leicester Road - the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police say no-one was seriously injured. They added: “One woman was taken to hospital for checks to be carried out. No serious injuries were reported.