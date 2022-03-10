Ambulance and van collide on the edge of Harborough
Police say no-one was seriously injured
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:44 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:46 pm
An ambulance and van collided on the edge of Market Harborough yesterday (Wednesday).
It happened just before 4pm on the B6047 Leicester Road - the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Police say no-one was seriously injured. They added: “One woman was taken to hospital for checks to be carried out. No serious injuries were reported.
“The road was reopened at around 5.40pm.”