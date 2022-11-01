Air ambulance called after boy hit by car in Harborough
By Laura Kearns
A boy has been injured after a car crash in Market Harborough.
Police and paramedics were called to The Broadway just after 8.30am today (Tuesday).
The Air Ambulance crew also attended the scene, but Leicestershire Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital by land ambulance.
The age of the boy or extent of his injuries is not currently known and has not been released by officers.
The road was closed but had since reopened.