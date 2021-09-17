Aerial photos show the extent of the huge fire at a former mushroom farm near Harborough

Aerial photos by Andrew Carpenter show the extend of the huge fire at a former mushroom farm near Harborough

Firefighters battled a huge blaze at a former mushroom farm in Great Bowden.

The fire started last night at the site in Welham Road about 9.50pm.

Fire engines from Market Harborough, Wigston and Desborough were called to the scene and found the building well alight.

A lot of smoke was covering the nearby roads, causing problems for drivers on the by-pass.

After several hours, they were able to get the fire under control.

Here are some drone photos from photographer Andrew Carpenter.

