A-level Results: Students at Market Harborough's Robert Smyth School celebrate

A-level results have held steady in Harborough, despite results nationally showing an eight-year low.

Dan Cleary, Principal of Robert Smyth School said today's results were "really brilliant" with pupils securing more than a hundred A* and A grades and close to 300 A* to B grades.

Joy...James West and Aaron Carson during the A-level results at Robert Smyth Academy. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Despite the national picture, he said: "Results here are very similar to last year. The Sixth Form continues to be a strength for us.

"I would like to congratulate students on their results which will have followed significant hard work. I hope that they enjoy the experience of moving forward whilst maintaining a connection with our Academy in the future."

Nationally, the number of students gaining pass grades at A-level has dropped to its lowest point in eight years, amid major exam reforms, with A-levels moving away from coursework in favour of final exams.

The proportion of students across the UK who have secured the top A* has also dropped - from 8.3 per cent last year, to eight per cent this year.

Joanne Moore celebrates with her daughter Emily at Robert Smyth Academy. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

But at Robert Smyth, students were still getting some top results.

The top-performing students included Abigail Wright, Becki Robbins, Will Smith, Lachlan Lindsay, James Lawton, Chloe Kunz, Ben Horspool, Cameron Franklin, George Colyer and Aiden Barker.

Ben Horspool, from Market Harborough, got three A*s, in maths, further maths and physics. He's off to Cambridge University to study maths.

"I had to do this other Cambridge exam, and I got the result from that yesterday, which took some of the pressure off today's results," he said.

Niamh Watson celebrates her two A* grades with mum Carolyn at Robert Smyth Academy. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Luke Cartwright, from north Northamptonshire, got A* in physics, A in maths and A in music tech, to get him to Leeds University for a four years masters degree in electrical engineering.

"The feeling is just relief at the moment," he said. "I'm hoping for a career in the audio industry, perhaps designing amps for guitars."

Bronwen Herdman, from Market Harborough, got an A in English and two Bs - in art and drama. She's going to De Montfort University in Leicester to do an art foundation course.

"I eventually want to do a mixture of theatre and art - like set design" she said.

Luke Cartwright celebrates his A-level results at Robert Smyth Academy. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Tilly Johnson, from Kibworth, is the fourth of four sisters - the other three all went to University. "Yes it adds to the pressure - it's horrific" she said.

Fortunately she got the results she needed to do French at Reading University - two Bs and a C. "And I've spoken to my sisters and they all burst into tears. We're all off to Starbucks now!"

Oliver Denning celebrates his A-level results at Robert Smyth Academy. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER