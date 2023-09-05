A Cultural September in Market Harborough...

Watch more videos on Shots!

Our own Autumn Series starts this month, and there's an enormous variety of other events too:

Art:

- Harborough Artists Cluster has once again arranged its wonderful art trail between 1st and 30th September, this time including 36 shops and businesses. Each display features details of the artist and their contact details, should you find a piece you love and would like to buy.Details at www.harboroughartistcluster.co.uk.

Just a few of the events coming to town this month

Members of the Cluster are also displaying their work at a free-to-enter exhibition at Harborough Theatre on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September.

- Harborough Culture Cafe's Autumn Series starts on September 27th, with a talk on Modern Art entitled “No, Your Five-Year-Old Couldn’t Do It”.

All tickets are sold, but if you'd like to be added to the mailing list, just email us at [email protected]. Details of future events are at www.harboroughculturecafe.org.

- Wingates Gallery is offering an opportunity to meet the artists Hamish Herd, Brenda Herd and Hollie Anne at their event on September 28th.Details at www.wingatesgallery.co.uk.

Film:

Taking full advantage of its wonderful new equipment, Harborough cinema has a very comprehensive offering throughout September, including a showing of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on National Film Day (September 2nd) for which all tickets are only £3.

Their September schedule also includes Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (on the 1st and 3rd); Oppenheimer (8th and 14th); Barbie (15th and 17th); Talk to Me (16th); Training Day (17th); The Blue Caftan (22nd); ROH: Das Rheingold (23rd); How to Blow up a Pipeline (27th).More details at www.harboroughcinema.uk.

Literature:

Waterstones on The Square launches its Crime and Coffee Book Group, which will take place at 10.00am on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. This month they will be discussing Jane Harper's debut novel The Dry.For more details, pop into the shop.

Music:

Market Harborough Jazz Club open their autumn season by welcoming Alan Barnes, trombonist Mark Nightingale and pianist Dave Newton to explore the music of George Gershwin and Cole Porter on Sunday September 10th.Details at www.harboroughjazz.com.

There’s also live music at the Three Swans, with Courtyard Music on September 8th; at Louisa's Place, with Danny G on Friday 15th; a Bring your own Vinyl night at Beerhouse on Sunday 17th; and a concert by the GBRT in Church Langton on the 24th.

Performance:

Fernie Hall's inaugural comedy event takes place on September 7th, tying in nicely with HaHaHarborough at the Harborough Theatre on September 9th as the perfect preparation for Arts Fresco on September 10th (www.artsfresco.co.uk).

Harborough Theatre - Market Harborough Drama Society also has its open day on September 10th – details at www.harboroughtheatre.com.

The town’s inaugural Harborough Comic Con festival takes place at the Market Hall on September 17th. It’s free to enter and will provide an opportunity to meet lots of favourite film and tv characters. Details are on their Facebook page.

Harborough Theatre - Market Harborough Drama Society's spoof production of Hound of the Baskervilles runs from September 26th – 30th. Tickets are available now, from the theatre website.

Heritage:

The annual Heritage Open Days festival offers the opportunity to visit local landmarks, heritage sites and historic buildings between 8-17 September.

It’s a rare opportunity to explore, for free, sites that either usually charge or are not open to the public at all. Details at http://www.visitharborough.com/event/heritage-open-days-harborough-district/.