A blaze started by a stray firework gutted this Market Harborough home leaving its young owner ‘devastated’

A “devastated” Market Harborough man has called for garden fireworks to be banned after his town home was gutted by a stray firework.

Christian Jouvrey had recently bought his first house on Freshman Way on the Farndon Fields estate when it was burnt out in an early morning blaze on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Christian, 24, the manager at Ascough Bistro in town, told the Mail: “I’ve saved hard for six years for this house, and worked my arse off. I’m just devastated really.

“It seems the firework came from a local house, but of course I don’t know where.

“It makes me think that fireworks shouldn’t be allowed in local gardens, but only in properly supervised displays.”

Christian had been working late until 12.45pm, and then went to a friend’s house for an after-work drink.

“I got a message at 3.20am to say that my house was on fire. You think someone’s joking at first.

“I rushed back to see four fire engines. You just don’t know what to do.”

When he was able to look inside his new, semi-detached home, things only got worse.

“It’s all ruined – there’s no back door or windows. The kitchen’s melted.

“Sofas, TV, everything’s gone. Carpets and all the stuff upstairs, all gone.

“I’m devastated really. You have to try to laugh, or else you’ll cry.”

Christian said he will be living in a hotel room, and it will be six months before he can get back into his home.

No one was living in the other half of the semi, but a family was due to move in soon, the Mail understands.

That half of the building is less severely damaged, but recently-laid carpets will have to be replaced.

Meanwhile a resident on Freshman Way, Benjamin Lyon, has started an online fundraising drive to help Christian get back on his feet, and also aid his neighbours who were affected by the fire.

The Justgiving site at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/farndonfieldsfire has so far raised more than £1,400.