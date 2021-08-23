90-year-old man hit by a car in Harborough town centre is now home from hospital

A shocked pedestrian in his 90s hit by a car in Market Harborough town centre has been allowed to go home from hospital.

The injured pensioner was taken to Kettering General Hospital after the accident outside the Homebase DIY store on Springfield Street on Saturday afternoon (August 21).

He suffered non life-threatening injuries but was badly shaken up by the accident, which happened just before 2pm.

The man, who’s believed to be local, was treated at hospital before he was released over the weekend.

Police attended the drama as well as ambulance crews as shocked shoppers looked on.

Officers sealed off the area around Homebase in the busy car park as they launched an immediate investigation into the incident.