Tradu offers 4.5% interest on cash balances - more than the Bank of England

It comes at a time when the Bank of England has recently lowered interest rates by 0.25% to 4% | Shutterstock

Accessible rates above the Bank of England base with no strings attached.

Tradu , the powerful multi-asset trading platform, now pays 4.5% AER (variable) interest on uninvested cash held in stocks and trading accounts, available immediately to both new and existing clients.

This highly competitive rate comes at a time when the Bank of England has recently lowered interest rates by 0.25% to 4%, making Tradu’s offer a standout option for investors seeking more from their cash.

Unlike many other providers, Tradu’s new rate comes with no hidden terms, no lock-in periods, and no complex conditions.

It’s designed to be simple, transparent, and accessible for all, whether you’re just starting out or managing a large, diversified portfolio.

The 4.5% interest rate applies automatically to eligible cash balances held in Tradu stocks and spread bet accounts. To sign up, visit: https://www.tradu.com/uk/

As well as interest on unused funds, Tradu gives its active traders the edge with the tightest spreads on key markets 95% of the time compared to top competitors. Brendan Callan, CEO of Tradu, commented: “With central banks cutting rates, we want to ensure our clients’ uninvested cash is put to the best use possible.

“While many providers offer headline rates wrapped in complex terms or short-term promotions, transparency is central to everything we do.

“That’s why our 4.5% offer is clear, accessible, and comes with no strings attached, for both new and existing clients.

“In today’s uncertain market, plenty of investors are holding back and waiting for the right moment to act. Our offer gives them a smart way to keep their cash working, earning a competitive return without having to lock it away or jump through hoops.”

Tradu combines deep market access, state-of-the-art technology, decades of trading expertise and institutional-level pricing to offer an innovative platform that active traders and investors deserve. Clients can trade a range of assets on both a leveraged and unleveraged basis, with competitive and transparent pricing and personalised support with capable and accessible human customer service.

Tradu is part of Stratos Group International, LLC (“Stratos”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (“Jefferies”) (NYSE: JEF).

About Tradu

Tradu is a trusted trading platform that offers innovative solutions for investors.

With a focus on transparency, education, and user-friendly features, Tradu is committed to empowering clients to make informed trading decisions.

Tradu is part of Stratos Group International, LLC (“Stratos”) and is headquartered in London with offices around the world.

Stratos subsidiaries are authorised and regulated in the UK, Europe, Australia and South Africa.

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Your capital is at risk.

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.