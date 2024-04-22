Market Harborough-based holiday company wins at UK Coach Rally

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Husband and wife team Nigel and Sandie Powner, from Exclusive Holidays Ltd, attended the 68th annual UK Coach Rally in Blackpool last weekend (13th & 14th April), bringing home the Kassbohrer Trophy (manufacturer’s award for the top Setra Coach at the show), the John Fielder Trophy (best vehicle in a small fleet up to 5 vehicles) and the trophy for Top Coach Aged 5 Years or Older, for their 2012 Setra 416 GT-HD Executive Coach which is used to operate the majority of their coach holidays departing from Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

The coach was judged by a panel of industry professionals during the Concours D’Elegance at the event, with marks being given for Coach Appearance, Exterior Workmanship, Engine and Components, Coach Interior, Driving Area and Uniform. In total 44 coaches were entered into the Rally, which features the top coach companies, vehicles and manufacturers from around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am absolutely thrilled to have been awarded three trophies for our Setra coach, known as Serena, and especially to win the Top Coach Aged Five Years and Older Trophy, which is one of the top awards at the Rally.

Nigel and Sandie Powner of Exclusive Holidays Ltd with their trophies at the UK Coach Rally

"Our coach is a working coach and operates our own coach holidays 11 months of the year, so it is amazing to have her recognised in this national competition in this way,” said Nigel Powner.

“As an owner-operator with a single vehicle, it really is a dream come true. Our passengers love travelling onboard our coach and we have had many congratulations and good wishes from them as well as colleagues in the industry.”

The UK Coach Rally features some fiercely contested driving competitions as well as the vehicle judging. The team event comprises a 50-mile driving route around Blackpool’s local area, while the prestigious UK Coach Driver of the Year competition is a manoeuvres and skills test held on Blackpool seafront. Nigel Powner is a previous winner of the title of UK Coach Driver of the Year, which he achieved in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be competing against the best in the industry is a privilege, and we are so happy that our coach was able to represent the UK coach industry as a slightly older vehicle and do well – particularly where we were competing against vehicles that were much newer than ours.

Exclusive Holidays Ltd's award-winning 2012 Setra coach

"Our key aim has always been to provide a comfortable, enjoyable experience and a smooth journey to our passengers, and it is amazing that the judges recognised these qualities in awarding us the trophies at the UK Coach Rally,” Nigel added.

The UK Coach Rally first took place in 1955 and has been an annual event ever since, apart from during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was cancelled. It has been held at Clacton, Brighton, Peterborough and Alton Towers, before arriving at its current home in Blackpool. More information about the competition is available at www.coachdisplays.co.uk

Exclusive Holidays Ltd is based in the Market Harborough area and offers pick up points around Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, including Market Harborough, Kettering, Wellingborough and Northampton, with the majority of coach holidays travelling onboard their Setra coach with Nigel at the wheel and Sandie acting as courier and tour manager.