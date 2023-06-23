Get a bus from Leicestershire's Fosse Park to Amsterdam – with prices from £28
A coach company is set to offer the people of Leicestershire a new direct service to Amsterdam next month, with prices from £28.
FlixBus has recently announced that from July 13, people will be able to hop on a coach from Leicester's Fosse Park all the way to the Dutch capital for less than 30 quid.
Prices for the international coach ride start from £27.99 and will stop at other major European cities. Starting in Leeds, the FlixBus route will offer travel between Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Cambridge, Stratford and North Greenwich.
The route will then continue on to the Belgian city of Antwerp before continuing through the Dutch border, stopping at Utrecht and then finally Amsterdam. The service will be operated by long-term partner Whippet Coaches.
Each ticket includes free wifi access on the coach, as well as onboard charging points and luggage storage. Travel times can vary on the coach but according to the FlixBus website, the quickest route sees a coach depart Fosse Park at 9pm and arrive into Amsterdam at midday, a journey time of 13 hours and 55 minutes.