Architect, George Clarke, said there was one final touch which made the space different - a glittering disco ball

If you’re looking for quirky getaway, without travelling miles from home, then this lodge might tick all of your boxes

Clever designers over at The Rocket Lodge, in Rutland, have created a one-off cosy cabin, out of four old shepard huts and three former grain stores.

They’ve created something so unique, it was featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces on Channel 4.

It’s a programme now so popular with creative minds, it’s reached an 11th series showcasing extroadinary small builds.

You won’t have seen anything like it anywhere before.

Sitting in its own part of the woodland, the lodge is approached via a bridge onto a deck with far reaching views over the beautiful countryside.

The lodge, based at glamping site A Little Bit of Rough, has three bedrooms - including two double and one twin - in three of the shepherd huts.

The forth shepherd hut forms the toilet and shower room but the true showstopper ends with the luxury bathing experience.

The huge copper bathtub, over-sized mirror ball, reclaimed oak church doors and salvaged carved country house fireplace sits proudly in it’s own silo.

George told viewers: “With a little imagination even the most run-of-the-mill structures can be re-imagined as a five-star getaway,” as he remarked over the jaw-dropping tub.

The eagle eyed among you will also have spotted an outdoor hot tub, too.

The wood-fired hot tub is accompanied by a wood-fired pizza oven and BBQ area, nestled in its very own area of the woodland.

For more information, visit A Little Bit of Rough.

