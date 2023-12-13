Parkdean Resorts’ Newquay Holiday Park is the perfect destination for active families and beach lovers wanting an action-packed staycation in tranquil surroundings

Newquay boasts 11 amazing stretches of sand and hidden coves.

From stylish safari tents for glamping under the stars to comfy caravans and luxury lodges with breathtaking countryside views, Newquay Holiday Park brings a dash of Mediterranean magic to the quintessential Cornish coast.

A shining gem in the Parkdean Resorts crown with a distinctive fun-filled holiday feel, this pretty, action-packed park is a hotbed of entertainment, activities, great food and delicious downtime in a tranquil hillside setting surrounded by rolling greenery.

Whether you’re taking a sun-kissed swim in the three deliciously warm outdoor pools, thrill-seeking on the 200ft flume or enjoying fish and chips or freshly-made pizza on the TV terrace with all-weather canopy, this enchanting park radiates universal appeal, with lively entertainment and accommodation to suit all tastes and budgets.

When it comes to accommodation at Newquay, you're spoilt for choice - with great value caravans, stylish lodges and safari-style glamping tents available to book.

Boasting three bedrooms, two twin, one en-suite double, bathroom with bath and shower, open plan lounge with flat screen TV, fully-equipped shaker-style kitchen, dining table, two comfortable sofas and revolutionary storage, our home-from-home for a late summer four-night getaway was Leggan Lodge number seven, plush, spacious and brand new for 2023.

Showcasing spectacular views from the park’s peak, this bright, beautifully-designed lodge features a log-effect fire beneath a traditional mantelpiece for the ultimate cosy night in, with patio doors stepping onto a furnished veranda ideal for dining and unwinding in the great outdoors.

Super sociable and sleeping six guests, it was the perfect base for a carefree family break, with the beaches and bright lights of Newquay just a 10-minute drive away and blissful temperatures ensuring we began each day with a jug of orange juice, freshly-brewed coffee and full English breakfast al fresco, much to the delight of our two teenage children.

Being a family of deck chair connoisseurs by morning, Point Break surfer wannabes come teatime, Newquay’s confetti of distinctively different beaches and tasty eateries is a priceless plus when it comes to keeping the kids, and the big kids, busy and buzzing.

Newquay Holiday Park is nestled in the spectacular Cornish countryside.

From the cliff-flanked golden sands of Great Western Beach for cream tea with your toes in a rockpool, to the crashing waves of world-famous Fistral, whether you’re riding the crest or watching those who do it best, the adrenaline-pumping pursuits are endless.

We opted for surf lessons at Fistral, learning to pop like the pros and ride a few epic rollers, before relaxing the tempo with an afternoon of paddleboarding and snorkelling at nearby Towan Beach, the coolest way to see the sea in all its splendour.

By sunset, we’d worked up quite an appetite, and whilst the kids headed off to sample a curry and Newquay’s pulsating nightlife parent-free, we settled with wine, bread and olives on the idyllic harbour, delighting as the little fishing boats bobbed home with their catch.

Although an impressive quartet ticking all our best-beach boxes, Great Western, Fistral, Towan and Harbour beach are just the tip of the iceberg as Newquay boasts 11 amazing stretches of sand and hidden coves, many – like pretty Porth Beach – walkable from the town centre across the heather-streaked headland.

The outdoor pools at Newquay Holiday Park. Image: www.simonburtphotography.com

Backed by rugged, sea-beaten cliffs and awe-inspiring landscape, with its miles of golden sands and surf-happy Atlantic swell, the wild waves of Watergate Bay are a spectacular site and a must for the most exhilarating sea breeze.

Dog-friendly all year round and flanked by a scattering of friendly cafes and restaurants, you can pack a picnic and enjoy a bracing walk with your pooch or opt for a spot of quaint Cornish hospitality with the ultimate ocean backdrop.

Assuming, that is, you can tear yourself away from Parkdean park life, where - thanks to everything from active tots and archery to aqua paddlers and aqua jets - there’s never a dull moment for fun-seekers.

Whilst three outdoor swimming pools, mega waterslide and separate toddler pool ensure water babies of all ages are in their element, four adventure playgrounds, high ropes course, bungee trampolines, amusement arcade, soft play, mini golf, arts and crafts den and a variety of cool kids’ club activities for 4-15 year olds keep boredom at bay come rain or shine.

This action-packed holiday park offers a wide range of family-friendly facilities.

Great food can be a family affair, a merry group gathering or a romantic meal for two, with Tregenna Bar and Grill offering a warm welcome, hearty favourites and a clever outdoor canopy for drinks, dining and sparking shows the weather can’t spoil.

The park’s mouthwatering Fish and Chippery is a must, along with the hand-made Italian delights of Pizza Box, perfect for enjoying in your accommodation or outdoors/indoors in jovial canopy ambiance with the nightcap of your choice.

Vibrant and versatile with undeniable boomerang appeal, whatever brings memorable holiday magic for you and yours, for me mine, Parkdean Newquay brings it in abundance … and we’ll definitely be back!

For more information or to book visit https://www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/location/cornwall/newquay/