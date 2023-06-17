Get active with the right tech – Father's Day Gift - Reflex Active Smart Watch
Smatchwatch designer Reflex Active has released their Series 15 Smartwatch valued at £59.95. It would be a perfect addition to your upcoming gift guides.
By Chris Page
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
The smartwatch boosts features such as fitness management, activity goals, calorie counters, step counters, and sleep trackers. You only need to free download the Reflex Active app to start using the watch, available in the app stores for iOS and Android. Each set comes with the accompanying charger and offers a battery life of up to 7 days and a 2-hour full recharge time.
Product name: Reflex Active Series 15 Smartwatch.
Price: RRP £59.95.
Link to buy: visit www.reflex-active.com/collections/calling-watches-all/products/black-series-15 website.