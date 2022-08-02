The brand advertises itself as selling ‘timeless, stylish’ womenswear and opened its first shop in Hampsted in 1970. Since then it has launched some 80 stores across the country. Work by local artist Angie Roberts is displayed on the walls and to celebrate the shop opening customers were given a gift with every purchase, including Jigsaw x Market Harborough canvas tote bags.
British fashion brand Jigsaw opens store in Market Harborough
Last Friday the brand opened its latest shop on High Street - in the building formerly occupied by Clinton Cards.
By Laura Kearns
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 2:21 pm