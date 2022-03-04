The RSPCA is launching a new drive to recruit dedicated frontline Wildlife Casualty Volunteers (WCVs).

Would you like to help protect sick, injured and orphaned wildlife in Harborough and across Leicestershire?

Volunteers collect sick, injured or orphaned birds and small mammals and ferry them to RSPCA wildlife centres, external wildlife rehabilitators or appropriate veterinary establishments.

You would be acting as first responders for the animal charity.

Volunteers also help release rehabilitated wildlife back into the environment - "incredibly rewarding" if you are passionate about animal welfare.

WCVs play a vital role in the RSPCA’s mission to protect animals.

They have attended 1,248 collections of animals since the start of 2021.

RSPCA chief inspector Kelly Lake said: “Our wildlife casualty volunteers really are our first responders - offering crucial support and help to wildlife by transporting them for life-saving rehabilitation.

“Across England and Wales, our WCVs have helped us collect over 1,200 wild animals since the start of 2021.

“But we're looking to recruit even more to support our animal rescue teams to help even more animals in need.

"It's an incredibly rewarding role, providing a lifeline to animals - and even helping release them back to the wild after periods of rehabilitation and care,” said Kelly.

“In Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, we urgently need more of these superhero first responders to volunteer with us.

“So we are really hoping anyone interested in getting up close to our beautiful wildlife, and transporting them to centres for urgent rehabilitation and care, will apply to join this amazing team.”