Watch: New video launched to showcase the very best of the Harborough district
A new video is being launched to showcase the very best of the Harborough district in an attempt to attract many more visitors and tourists.
By Red Williams
Friday, 1st April 2022, 10:49 am
Updated
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:02 am
The two-minute tourism film has been made and put out by Harborough District Council.
The video focusses in on food and drink, highlights some of the area’s top pubs and restaurants and shows off nationally-renowned Foxton locks, the Grand Union Canal and Harborough’s stunning countryside.
The special production is being launched to coincide with English Tourism Week. Click here to view it: https://youtu.be/KkzqBezIQLg